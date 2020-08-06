National / Health Yawning gaps in Covid-19 training for health-care staff Survey reveals confusion about protective equipment required for different tasks BL PREMIUM

More than a month after SA confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on March 5, 40% of health-care professionals did not know what the incubation period of the disease was and more than a third incorrectly believed they should be using specialised masks even for low-risk tasks such as triaging patients, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The results highlight yawning gaps in the training provided to health-care professionals during the rapidly evolving pandemic, and how these deficiencies have fuelled anxiety about contracting the contagious disease.