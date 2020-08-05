National / Health Weekly Covid-19 death toll falls for first time in three months BL PREMIUM

For the first time in three months, the weekly number of deaths reported in SA has fallen, adding weight to the government’s assessment that the coronavirus outbreak has plateaued in several provinces.

The Medical Research Council’s (MRC’s) latest weekly report, (https://www.scribd.com/document/471511747/Weekly-Deaths-Wk-30-28-Jul-2020) released on Wednesday, shows a sharp downturn in natural deaths in the week of July 28. Natural deaths are those caused by diseases or conditions such as cancer, and are routinely tracked by health authorities to identify trends and disease outbreaks.