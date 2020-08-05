National / Health

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Health and fitness sector loses vitality

Michael Avery talks to health experts about the losses suffered by the Covid-19 shutdown in the health industry

05 August 2020 - 15:52 Business Day TV
Studies suggest that breaking up a working day with physical activity while reducing the number of hours sitting can improve productivity. Picture: 123RF/DIANA VYSHNIAKOVA
August marks five months without gyms — and that means five months without work for the fitness industry. For some, it means five months without the mental sanity that gyms offer, whether you work in the industry  or are just a fitness fan.

Michael Avery speaks to Gisèle Wertheim Aymes, founder of World of Longevity; Nikki Cockroft, the global chief marketing and technology officer for Virgin Active Global; Boris Leyck, founder and MD of Bodytec SA; Emma Heap, director of UK-based Sudor.fit; and Jenni Rivett, an international fitness and wellness consultant who once trained the late Princess Diana, about the impact of the continued shutdown of gyms on the industry.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.