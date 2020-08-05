WATCH: Health and fitness sector loses vitality

August marks five months without gyms — and that means five months without work for the fitness industry. For some, it means five months without the mental sanity that gyms offer, whether you work in the industry or are just a fitness fan.

Michael Avery speaks to Gisèle Wertheim Aymes, founder of World of Longevity; Nikki Cockroft, the global chief marketing and technology officer for Virgin Active Global; Boris Leyck, founder and MD of Bodytec SA; Emma Heap, director of UK-based Sudor.fit; and Jenni Rivett, an international fitness and wellness consultant who once trained the late Princess Diana, about the impact of the continued shutdown of gyms on the industry.