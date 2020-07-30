National / Health Western Cape Covid-19 cases peak with room to spare Indicators point to a decisive drop in number of new Covid infections, particularly in Cape Town BL PREMIUM

The public health system in the Western Cape has survived the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic without running out of hospital beds or medical supplies, and has spare capacity that is yet to be utilised.

All indicators point to a decisive drop in the number of new infections, particularly in Cape Town, with the biggest declines in the densely populated areas of Khayelitsha and Klipfontein, which includes Gugulethu.