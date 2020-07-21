National / Health

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe was hospitalised on Monday night, also with Covid-19

21 July 2020 - 11:00 Staff Writer
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/.JAIRUS MMUTLE
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/.JAIRUS MMUTLE

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19. Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said on Tuesday the minister tested positive for the coronavirus almost a week ago and had been in self-quarantine at home.

“His admission to hospital on Monday night comes on the advice of his medical doctors‚ in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring.”

Nxesi is the second member of the cabinet to be admitted to hospital after mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, on Monday night.

“We wish both minister Nxesi and minister Mantashe well and a speedy recovery‚” said Williams.

