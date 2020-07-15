National / Health EXCLUSIVE: Discovery plans to move patients around SA as pandemic accelerates CEO vows to ensure all infected members get a bed amid concerns even private hospitals could turn people away BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest medical scheme administrator, Discovery Health, is prepared to move members around the country should the need arise, as concerns mount that the coronavirus pandemic could cause even private hospitals to be forced to turn patients away.

After an initially slow start, SA’s Covid-19 epidemic has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks. By Wednesday the number of confirmed cases was poised to break the 300,000 mark, putting SA in a worse position than the UK, Spain and Iran.