Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng premier David Makhura has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is the third provincial head of government to contract the novel coronavirus, after Western Cape premier Alan Winde and North West premier Job Mokgoro tested positive for it.

SA has been in lockdown since March in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but has yet to hit its peak.

The number of infections in Gauteng, which is the economic hub in SA, has been steadily increasing since most sectors of the economy opened up in the beginning June, but cases have started surging over the past two weeks.

In a statement, Makhura said he started experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday.

“I decided to self-quarantine and test for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure. Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for Covid-19,” Makhura said.

He said he was now in self-isolation, would work from home over the next 14 days while monitoring his health.

“Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the provincial executive council and provincial coronavirus command council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives,” Makhura said.