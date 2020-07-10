National / Health Gauteng managing hospital beds ‘well’ as virus numbers surge, says health MEC In the week to July 9, Covid-19 infections in the province increased by 35,620 from a 19,818 rise the previous week BL PREMIUM

Gauteng is managing the amount of beds available in SA’s most populous province “well” as Covid-19 infections surge, health MEC Bandile Masuku says.

With the number of infections having soared over the past few weeks, Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.