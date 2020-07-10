All eyes are on Gauteng as it sees a dramatic rise in the number of Covid-19 infections‚ becoming the country's epicentre for this virus. In just two weeks‚ the number of infections has increased a staggering 283%.

Two weeks go‚ on June 25‚ Gauteng had 28‚746 cases. On Thursday‚ the province had 81‚546 cases — a 283% increase.

On June 25 it had 149 deaths and on Thursday 515 deaths — a 346% increase.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ modelling data‚ the number of deaths in Gauteng could potentially triple every two weeks.

A district breakdown of infections from Wednesday showed Johannesburg as the hotspot in Gauteng with 35‚040 infections.

Private and state hospitals in Gauteng are currently treating 2‚692 patients for Covid-19.

Two weeks ago‚ experts warned that Gauteng was in the eye of the Covid-19 storm. Healthcare workers and hospitals were stretched as cases surged. Provincial health MEC Bandile Masuku said the province's laboratories were overwhelmed and had a backlog of 30‚000 tests.