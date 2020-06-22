National / Health Tough times for Joburg as metro revises its budget downwards Revenue collection in Africa's richest city has taken a heavy knock due to pandemic lockdown BL PREMIUM

Johannesburg has a huge challenge in the coming financial year as revenue projections fall as a result of the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

SA’s richest city is expected to decrease its budget for capital expenditure, which funds its infrastructure development. Revenue collection, which funds the majority of the budget, took a heavy knock n April and May during the national lockdown.