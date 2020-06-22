Tough times for Joburg as metro revises its budget downwards
Revenue collection in Africa's richest city has taken a heavy knock due to pandemic lockdown
22 June 2020 - 19:18
Johannesburg has a huge challenge in the coming financial year as revenue projections fall as a result of the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
SA’s richest city is expected to decrease its budget for capital expenditure, which funds its infrastructure development. Revenue collection, which funds the majority of the budget, took a heavy knock n April and May during the national lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now