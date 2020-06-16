National / Health

Covid-19 cases climb to 73,533 in SA with 88 more deaths

16 June 2020 - 08:34 TimesLIVE
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19 in Lenasia, Johannesburg, May 13 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19 in Lenasia, Johannesburg, May 13 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

South Africa recorded 88 more Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an update minutes before midnight on Monday.

This brings the total mumber of deaths nationally to 1,568 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

Mkhize said the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country was 73,533.

Meanwhile at least 620 people within the country's correctional services centres have recovered from Covid-19.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in an update on Monday: "We are encouraged by the fact that we have surpassed the 600 mark and remain committed towards a zero active cases milestone." 

The latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1,537 made up of 589 officials and 948 inmates.   

Eastern Cape facilities had 847 infections and four deaths while the Western Cape had 584 cases and eight deaths, followed by Gauteng with 83 cases and no deaths.

Covid-19 follows the geospatial lines of apartheid

The coronavirus is far more prevalent in high-density townships where social-distancing is all but impossible
National
3 days ago

WATCH: On the front-line of Covid-19

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Dr Tshegofatso Gopane to get insights about the fight against Covid 19
National
3 days ago

Business calls for full opening of economy as cabinet considers easing lockdown

But Cosatu says not enough is being done to protect people using public transport
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Jonas Makwakwa loses out as public protector ...
National
2.
Keep tobacco ban even if court finds it unlawful ...
National
3.
Energy department sets in motion bid to expand ...
National
4.
WATCH: What Thuli Madonsela said to the president
National
5.
Covid-19 follows the geospatial lines of apartheid
National

Related Articles

Who has been hit hardest by SA’s lockdown?

Features

The latest coronavirus coverage

News

Western Cape Covid-19 testing backlog should soon be eliminated

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.