Covid-19 claims 69 more lives in SA

Gauteng now has 81 fatalities and 3,075 recoveries with a total of 9,897 cases, equating to 15% of the national total.

The Western Cape has nearly 62% of the national cases and the Eastern Cape 14%.

The department said 1,087,887 tests have been conducted cumulatively since testing for Covid-19 began earlier this year.

The department said the recoveries to date are 35,850. It said this translated to a recovery rate of 56%.