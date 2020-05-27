There may be different Covid-19 alert levels in different regions, says Zweli Mkhize
SA is set to move to level 3 on June 1, but constant assessment of every area, and possible alert level changes, leaves much uncertainty
The government will move the entire country to alert level 3 on Monday June 1, but may return specific areas to alert level 4 or 5 if Covid-19 infection rates fail to be contained in those regions, health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.
These areas could be wards, sub-districts, districts or even entire metropolitan areas, he said.
His statement creates great uncertainty for businesses and individuals alike, as it raises the possibility that different parts of cities or provinces could be on different alert levels and businesses, posing significant practical challenges.
The minister said moving regions to higher alert levels “will be done rapidly and in an effort to contain and manage the spread, and also to ensure that our health facilities are not overwhelmed by the rapid rise of positive cases in that area. This therefore means that as the whole country moves to level 3, there will be a constant assessment of each and every area and its rate of infection”.
He did not elaborate on the process the government would use to determine whether to move an area onto a higher alert level, how frequently such an assessment would be made, or whether there would be any changes to the current level 4 and 5 regulations to accommodate people’s need to earn a living.
The various alert levels permit different levels of economic activity, with only essential services workers permitted to leave home under level 5 restrictions.
The minister said his presentation to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, which contained a slide indicating SA’s hotspots were to remain on level 4, was an error. A similar slide was contained in a presentation tabled by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who also addressed the virtual meeting.
The government has identified coronavirus hotspots, which it defines as regions in which there are more than five cases per 100,000, or a rapidly rising number of cases.
Dlamini-Zuma said the government is stepping up its health interventions in these areas, deploying experts to implement measures to curb transmission of the disease.
Business for SA’s Martin Kingston welcomed the minister’s clarification of the outdated slide, saying had caused “extreme concern”.
The practical ramifications of different alert levels across the country needed to be discussed with government, as such measures could have a fundamental impact on the movement of people and goods. It was also important that the regulations for alert level 3, which have yet to be published, were clear, consistent and implementable, he said.