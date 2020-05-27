There may be different Covid-19 alert levels in different regions, says Zweli Mkhize

The government will move the entire country to alert level 3 on Monday June 1, but may return specific areas to alert level 4 or 5 if Covid-19 infection rates fail to be contained in those regions, health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

These areas could be wards, sub-districts, districts or even entire metropolitan areas, he said.

His statement creates great uncertainty for businesses and individuals alike, as it raises the possibility that different parts of cities or provinces could be on different alert levels and businesses, posing significant practical challenges.

The minister said moving regions to higher alert levels “will be done rapidly and in an effort to contain and manage the spread, and also to ensure that our health facilities are not overwhelmed by the rapid rise of positive cases in that area. This therefore means that as the whole country moves to level 3, there will be a constant assessment of each and every area and its rate of infection”.

He did not elaborate on the process the government would use to determine whether to move an area onto a higher alert level, how frequently such an assessment would be made, or whether there would be any changes to the current level 4 and 5 regulations to accommodate people’s need to earn a living.