Parts of SA could stay on level 4 from June 1

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told MPs that intense healthcare interventions are planned for hotspots, but if they do not reduce the spread of infection, more lockdowns could be considered

Hotspots could be kept on alert level 4 when the country moves to level 3 on June 1, it emerged on Tuesday.

The development raises immediate questions for business and the provinces about how such measures will be implemented, as President Cyril Ramaphosa did not mention that in his speech on Sunday night. At the time he said the entire country would move to level 3 on June 1.