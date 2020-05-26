MRC drops planned investigation into Glenda Gray

The board of the Medical Research Council (MRC) has backtracked on its decision to investigate the organisation’s president, Glenda Gray, for comments she made “in her personal capacity” to the media about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday morning, the board said it had discussed the matter with Gray and found she had not breached any of the MRC’s policies. Gray is an internationally acclaimed HIV researcher and chairs the research subcommittee on the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 that provides scientific input to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Her criticism of the government’s lockdown regulations and claim that childhood malnutrition cases were increasing at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital prompted a sharp rebuttal from Mkhize, and a request from acting health director-general Anban Pillay that the MRC board investigate her conduct, to which the board initially agreed.

The board has now reversed its position after it met on Monday night.

“The board has decided that it will not be instituting any further investigation on this matter. The board encourages Prof Gray, the minister of health and the ministerial advisory committee to resolve the issue of statements made in media amicably in the best interests of all parties and the nation,” it said.

The MRC board was not immediately available to comment further.

Pillay, who wrote to the MRC board requesting the investigation, conceded that other scientists who had raised concerns about the government’s response had not been subject to censure.

“Other scientists like Prof Mendelson and Sanne did not make false allegations. They were just critical of the lockdown,” he said, referring to MAC members Marc Mendelson, who is head of infectious diseases at the University of Cape Town, and Ian Sanne, who is the CEO of Right to Care and an associate professor of medicine at Wits.

The Academy of Sciences of SA (Assaf) issued a statement on Monday saying that while the minister was within his rights to challenge Gray on her views, Pillay’s “bullying” actions were “extremely alarming” and an abuse of power.

“Pillay did something that should raise red flags in our constitutional democracy. It is not simply that he accused this globally renowned scientist of making false allegations without compelling evidence for his case, Dr Pillay went further. He abused the power of his office to write to the chair of the MRC, recommending an investigation into the conduct of its president for the simple reason that she held different views from the political authorities on the lockdown restrictions,” it said.

More than 300 leading scientists and academics had also signed a letter of support for Gray.

“We recognise that it is impossible to have perfected the response to the epidemic, but course correction should be rapid and not defensive. With that in mind, we condemn the specific threat made against Prof Glenda Gray for expressing her opinion in public, which is totally out of step with the public pronouncements made by the president, welcoming criticism,” they said.

Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib, who is among the letter’s signatories, described the MRC’s investigation into Gray as a “witch hunt”. It was perfectly legitimate for the minister to hold her to account for her remarks, but the subsequent investigation was inappropriate and sent a “very chilling” message to the scientific community, he said.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za