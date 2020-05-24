WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation on Covid-19 response
Address follows president’s previous public statement that government plans to lower restrictions from June
24 May 2020 - 18:50
SA will be moving to level 3 lockdown from June 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night.
After nine weeks under strict lockdown restrictions, the president said level 3 would open up more parts of the economy and remove a number of restrictions on the movement of South Africans.
Watch the full address below: