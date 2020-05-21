SA will soon hit 20‚000 cases of Covid-19‚ as the number of confirmed cases climbed by more than 1‚100 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement‚ health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA had climbed to 19‚137 by Thursday. This was a 1‚136 jump from Wednesday's tally.

There were also 30 additional deaths recorded in the past 24-hour cycle‚ said Mkhize‚ taking the death toll to 369.

Meanwhile, the UK's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 338 to 36,042 by Tuesday afternoon, the health ministry said.

While the health ministry publishes the death toll based on those who definitely had Covid-19, broader figures based on suspected Covid-19 deaths give a much bigger toll.

The broader figures show the UK’s death toll is more than 43,000, the worst in Europe.

With Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge