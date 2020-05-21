National / Health

SA’s Covid-19 cases near 20‚000

There were also 30 additional deaths recorded in the past 24-hour cycle

21 May 2020 - 15:50 Staff Writer and Agency staff
UPDATED 21 May 2020 - 15:59
Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

SA will soon hit 20‚000 cases of Covid-19‚ as the number of confirmed cases climbed by more than 1‚100 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement‚ health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA had climbed to 19‚137 by Thursday. This was a 1‚136 jump from Wednesday's tally.

There were also 30 additional deaths recorded in the past 24-hour cycle‚ said Mkhize‚ taking the death toll to 369.

Meanwhile, the UK's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 338 to 36,042 by Tuesday afternoon, the health ministry said.

While the health ministry publishes the death toll based on those who definitely had Covid-19, broader figures based on suspected Covid-19 deaths give a much bigger toll.

The broader figures show the UK’s death toll is more than 43,000, the worst in Europe.

With Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge

More than 5,000 South Africans repatriated during the lockdown

Some were left stranded due to other countries’ lockdowns, but some needed to come home due to losing their overseas jobs
National
5 hours ago

Covid-19 costs eclipse Discovery Health’s hospital claims savings

Discovery Health estimates Covid-19 will cost the medical schemes industry up to R31bn depending on the severity of the pandemic
National
12 hours ago

SA’s Covid-19 cases climb past 18,000

Health minister reports 27 new Covid-19 deaths, including a two-day-old baby
National
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Disclose your own donors too, experts urge ...
National
2.
Eskom finally compelled to shut down and repair ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: No-one comes out unscathed from ...
National
4.
National command council to decide soon on South ...
National
5.
Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid against ruling about ...
National

Related Articles

Majority of schools not complying with Covid-19 regulations, survey finds

National

Judge Edwin Cameron condemns incarceration of Covid-19 remand detainees

National

Western Cape starts rationing Covid-19 tests

National / Health

SA faces up to 48,000 Covid-19 deaths by November

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.