National / Health

Wider input on Covid-19 is necessary, urges Academy of Sciences

‘Social scientists and humanities scholars should also form part of these advisory structures,’ the academy says

18 May 2020 - 16:09 TAMAR KAHN
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which is being used as an isolation site to treat Covid-19 patients. Picture: WERNER HILLS
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which is being used as an isolation site to treat Covid-19 patients. Picture: WERNER HILLS

The Academy of Science of SA (Assaf) has urged the government to draw on advice from a broader range of scientists in its response to Covid-19, and not limit input to experts from the medical field.

The 45-member ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, which provides advice to health minister Zweli Mkhize, includes some of SA’s leading figures in public health, research, clinical medicine and laboratory testing. Mkhize is a member of the national coronavirus command council, which is driving SA’s response to the disease.

The work of the MAC came into sharp focus at the weekend, after several scientists publicly challenged the lack of science behind some of the government’s most controversial lockdown regulations, such as when people may exercise and what clothes retailers may sell.

Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray and UCT's head of infectious diseases, Marc Mendelson, who chair the MAC’s subcommittees on research and clinicians respectively, are among the scientists questioning the wisdom of aspects of the lockdown. The health department has since acknowledged that the MAC was not consulted on how to ease the lockdown.

Assaf issued a statement on Monday saying that the pandemic was both a medical and a social problem. “This means that social scientists and humanities scholars should also form part of these advisory structures,” it said

“Psychologists need to advise on the far-reaching mental health costs of the pandemic following extreme forms of isolation. Sociologists need to advise on the efficacy of social distancing in human settlements marked by inequality. Anthropologists need to advise on meaningful rituals of mourning when numbers are restricted for funeral attendance and family members cannot touch loved ones in their final moments,” it said. Economists should also be consulted, it added.

Assaf said it was inevitable that there would be different views among scientists about how and when to ease the lockdown.

Describing the government has having shown strong, science-based leadership, it said its actions had saved many lives. “This was achieved despite uncertainties resulting from limited and evolving epidemiological and medical evidence, and the pressure that comes with responding to new and emerging scientific information,” it said.

As of Sunday, SA had 15,515 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 264 deaths.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Department to address issue of criminal records for those who break Covid-19 rules

Thousands of people who have paid admission of guilt fines for violating Covid-19 rules will have a criminal record unless the issue is addressed
National
3 hours ago

Quarantine camps are ‘unfair’, say Hong Kong returnees from SA

Residents forced to spend 14 days at a government centre say the decision is based on ‘ignorance and prejudice’
National
2 hours ago

SA’s Covid-19 cases surpass 15,500 amid rising concern over Western Cape infections

Health minister Zweli Mkhize reports three more deaths, taking the national death toll to 264
National
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Gordhan’s SAA truce on the rocks as business ...
National
2.
Acting judge to step down after lashing ...
National
3.
KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss may have laundered ...
National
4.
Unions want SAA business rescue team audited
National
5.
SA’s Covid-19 cases surpass 15,500 amid rising ...
National

Related Articles

Covid-19’s dark cloud has silver linings for sub-Saharan Africa

Opinion

Prolonged and varied symptoms add to mystery of Covid-19

Life

Clash of findings over Covid-19 in children are a poser to reopening schools

Life

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Five lessons Covid-19 has taught SA

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.