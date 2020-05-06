Nosa Testing offers Covid-19 surface and environmental testing for SA businesses

As employers prepare to welcome their workforces back to work, concerns about surface and environmental contamination will be top of mind. Businesses across every industry sector, including restaurants, hotels and schools, are looking for peace of mind in terms of compliance, occupational health and safety, and have a social responsibility towards employees and customers to create a clean and safe environment.

Nosa Testing Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory facility, can now carry out surface and environmental sampling for the detection of Coronavirus S gene specific to Covid-19, in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocol for health care and public health.

Nosa Testing can help SA businesses detect the presence of Covid-19 using its RNA virus determination realtime PCR method. Nosa Testing has more than 20 years’ experience in diagnostic and zoonotic analysis.

Analysis is performed by competent professionals registered with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA). These laboratories meet the current biosafety and biosecurity standards according to the OIE Standards for biological risks, and all testing takes place in a BSL2 testing environment, which is a minimum requirement recommended by WHO.

