SA has more than enough quarantine sites, says government

The public works and infrastructure department says there are enough quarantine facilities in the country as the government moves to repatriate more South Africans stranded abroad this week.

There have been contradicting reports that SA, which has 7,220 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 138 deaths as of Tuesday evening, has allegedly procured fewer quarantine sites than expected, leaving those repatriated in limbo and with little information as to where they should be taken for their 14 days of quarantine.

On Monday, the department’s director-general Sam Vukela told MPs that the department will have to fork out close to R28.6m to private properties, such as hotels, to use them as quarantine sites. The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has said it will repatriate more South Africans stranded abroad this week, from the US, Thailand and Bangkok, among other countries.

Public works and infrastructure spokesperson Zara Nicholson told Business Day on Tuesday that a total of 1,418 sites representing more than 109,000 beds had been identified across the country.

Of these, 636 are state-owned facilities with 782 privately owned. “To date, 328 facilities have been assessed and are compliant according to department of health standards, representing 24,884 beds,” said Nicholson.

“Of these, 114 facilities have been activated, representing 11,685 beds available for quarantine requirements.” She said 5,443 infected individuals are currently quarantined and 6,242 beds are available.

“The health department has strict criteria … some [of the quarantine sites] might not be compliant but that’s pending the assessment by the department of health. Others are still being assessed by the department, so the number of compliant sites changes as they are confirmed.”