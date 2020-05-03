Covid-19 cases climb to 6,336 and 58% of deaths are men, says Mkhize

Demographic information released for the first time shows that 58% of the 123 South Africans killed by Covid-19 are men.

The biggest group of people to have died are in the 60-69 age group, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

This age group accounted for 24.4% (30) of the deaths so far, with the 70-79 age group next, at 22.7% (28).

Mkhize said an analysis of hospitalised patients showed that “consistent with evidence emerging worldwide, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most common comorbidities associated with serious illness from Covid-19".

Announcing 385 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 6,336 since the first case on March 5, Mkhize said other comorbidities recorded were chronic pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic renal disease, cancer, HIV and tuberculosis (both active and historical).