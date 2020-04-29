covid-19
Cuban doctors come with a R440m price tag
Costing projects annual bill will run to R440m for a medical brigade of 187 Cuban personnel
29 April 2020 - 05:10
The Cuban health-care team that arrived in SA at the weekend to help combat Covid-19 is set to cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions of rand, it emerged on Tuesday.
The Cuban "medical brigade" was sent to SA after a request by President Cyril Ramaphosa to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, marking another step in the more than 20 years of medical diplomacy between the two countries.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now