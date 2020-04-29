National / Health covid-19 Cuban doctors come with a R440m price tag Costing projects annual bill will run to R440m for a medical brigade of 187 Cuban personnel BL PREMIUM

The Cuban health-care team that arrived in SA at the weekend to help combat Covid-19 is set to cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions of rand, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Cuban "medical brigade" was sent to SA after a request by President Cyril Ramaphosa to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, marking another step in the more than 20 years of medical diplomacy between the two countries.