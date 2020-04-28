Home affairs digs into budget to buy PPE

The department of home affairs has allocated R22m from its April travel and subsistence, and accommodation budgets to cover the cost of purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for its staff.

The same will happen with future month’s budgets should this be necessary, acting director-general of the department Jackson McKay told a joint virtual meeting of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee and the select committee on security and justice on Tuesday.

As with other departments, no provision was made for Covid-19 expenditure in the 2020/2021 budget and no additional funding to cater for it is available, so the department has had to find funds within its existing budget.

With parliament not operating except through virtual meetings and domestic travel banned under the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, there has been no need for a travel and accommodation budget within the department, which has been operating a significantly scaled-down service.

The PPE provided to staff at offices in each of the provinces and at the ports of entry include surgical masks, gloves and sanitiser, the latter also for use by members of the public.

MPs were told that so far there has only been one case of a home affairs employee being infected with Covid-19 in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal. As a precautionary measure the office was closed and a mobile unit deployed to ensure the continuity of services.

Home affairs offices have not been closed during the lockdown but the only services offered are the registration of deaths, replacement of birth certificates and the issuance of temporary IDs, which are necessary for many people to access the grants government is to make available to the unemployed. Where documents such as asylum permits or visas have expired during the period of the lockdown, they have automatically been extended until July 1.

Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza told MPs that between March 27 and April 24, 31,585 death certificates had been issued; 4,731 birth certificates re-issued; and 9,101 temporary IDs issued.

He noted that a backlog of 81,650 birth registrations had accumulated since February 26, which have to be addressed aggressively. The onerous late registration of births process will not apply to these cases. Nzuza said the return to a full day’s work at home affairs offices will assist in dealing with this backlog.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe expressed concern about the non-compliance with social-distancing and personal protection measures as the home affairs office in Bellville.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za