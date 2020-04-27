Covid-19
Limpopo’s Covid-19 screening programme surges ahead of other provinces
The province has deployed a team of more than 10,000 people to conduct household screening
Limpopo’s health department has screened 2.7-million people for Covid-19, a staggering figure that matches the combined tally of all the other provinces bar the Eastern Cape, it emerged on Monday.
The government moved swiftly after SA confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 5, first imposing sweeping restrictions on trade, travel and social gatherings and then imposing a five week national lock down that began on March 27. These measures were accompanied by a massive national screening and testing drive, aided by the deployment of 28,000 field workers. As of Sunday, SA had reported 4,546 cases and 87 deaths
Figures presented to parliament on Monday by the health department’s acting director-general Anban Pillay show that as of Friday 5.83-million people had been screened nationally, and 41,707 referred for testing.
Almost half the people screened so far are in Limpopo, which has reported a tally significantly larger than other provinces: the rest of the country's screening figures range between 143,950 (Western Cape) and 592,844 (North West). Limpopo’s tally represents more than a third of its largely rural population, which stood at 5.98-million people in 2019, according to the most recent figures from Stats SA.
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said the province had deployed a team of more than 10,000 people to conduct household screening, including community health-care workers, HIV counsellors, mother mentors, peer educators, condom distributors and people working for non-governmental organisations. By Friday, the team had screened more than 2.7-million people, she said.
Each person recruited into the screening drive was given a target of 10 households a day, and the average household had between five to seven people living in it, she said.
“These are people who know the communities and know the area well. None of our people have been rejected by the communities,” she said.
The department had hoped to reach 887,000 households by Friday, but had reached just more than 800,000 she said. There are about 1.4-million households in Limpopo, and the target was to reach just 76% of them, she said.
“We need to give credit where credit is due. The results speak for themselves,” she said.
Limpopo’s screening drive had not revealed any hotspots, or clusters of the disease, suggesting there was little local transmission in the province, she said.
In total, 3,589 of the people screened in Limpopo have been referred for testing, of whom 31 have tested positive, according to Pillay's presentation to parliament.