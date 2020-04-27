Limpopo’s Covid-19 screening programme surges ahead of other provinces

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said the province had deployed a team of more than 10,000 people to conduct household screening, including community health-care workers, HIV counsellors, mother mentors, peer educators, condom distributors and people working for non-governmental organisations. By Friday, the team had screened more than 2.7-million people, she said.

Each person recruited into the screening drive was given a target of 10 households a day, and the average household had between five to seven people living in it, she said.

“These are people who know the communities and know the area well. None of our people have been rejected by the communities,” she said.

The department had hoped to reach 887,000 households by Friday, but had reached just more than 800,000 she said. There are about 1.4-million households in Limpopo, and the target was to reach just 76% of them, she said.