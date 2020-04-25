Ten must-read Covid-19 articles of the week
From early on in the lockdown, it was clear that South Africans want access to their vices
1. After five weeks under strict lockdown conditions, SA will slowly ease restrictions from May 1. The government will monitor the spread of the virus to determine the necessary restrictions. “We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the imperative to contain the virus and save lives,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.
2. At the same time, the government has announced an additional R500bn economic support package for those worst affected. The finance minister held a highly anticipated briefing on the spending plans on Friday afternoon.
3. “I felt for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he announced his coronavirus economic package to the nation on TV on Tuesday night,” writes former Business Day editor Peter Bruce. “He looked even more stiff and uncomfortable in front of the camera than usual.”
4. The urgency of the state’s economic measures has been evident for some time. Many have warned of the consequences of extending the initial lockdown, while some industries will have to wait a while longer.
5. Given the economic costs of restricting the majority of the population to their homes, smaller businesses will be at the heart of economic relief measures.
6. The government hass yet to elaborate on the details of the relaxed lockdown measures. However, the country did get a glimpse of what they might look like come May.
7. From early on in the lockdown, it was clear that South Africans wanted access to their vices. The debate over the sale of hot food, however, was somewhat unexpected. As this editorial asks: “If Woolworths makes the chicken, and lets it cool, is that still regarded as hot?”
8. Alcohol, cigarettes and chickens aside, the country’s capacity to combat the virus will be key when considering the easing of restrictions. Therefore, apart from additional funds, health authorities have also been given new powers.
9. With the president and his ministers on television almost daily, politics as usual has certainly taken a back seat. Many of the opposition parties have been especially quiet. But for the official opposition, as Gareth van Onselen, writes, “Some of the DA’s weaknesses have become its strengths.”
10. And as the various ministers are expected to reveal over the coming days just how slow SA is to return to normal, it is clear nothing will happen overnight. Or as Palesa Morudu argues, “Until there is a vaccine or many people are infected and become immune, we may need to get used to constant curtailments of our freedom of movement.”