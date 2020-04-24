Western Cape Covid-19 testing sees rapid rise in number of cases

“The new, phased lockdown approach is based on infection data, and we will only be able to move down in levels, towards the new normal, when and where infection data is showing stabilisation in the number of new infections,” Winde said.

“That is why it is crucial that across SA we implement a rigorous screening and testing regime. In the Western Cape, we have done so. We therefore expect the number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases to climb in the province.”

Wine said the deployment of the province’s screening and testing teams is based on data which actively identifies and follows the “bush fires” — the pockets of infections within communities. Contact-tracing teams then track the previous movements and contacts of those infected.

In his address to the nation on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new, risk-aligned strategy to the lockdown, which will result the country moving to slightly more relaxed level four restrictions on May 1.

There will be five levels with the fifth — which is the current stage — being a hard lockdown and level one being the most relaxed. The strategy will also involve the implementation of different levels of restriction for each province, district and metro depending on the level of their infections.

“From the evidence we have we know that 75% of confirmed coronavirus cases are found in six metro municipalities: Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Buffalo City, Ethekwini and Manguang,” the president said.

Winde welcomed the risk-aligned strategy, which he said balances “the need to remain cautious to prevent new infections, with the need to re-open the economy so that people can start to return to work”.

