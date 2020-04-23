Western Cape becomes SA’s Covid-19 epicentre

The Western Cape overtook Gauteng as the epicentre of SA’s Covid-19 outbreak on Thursday, as the total number of confirmed cases nationwide rose to 3,953, up 318 on the day before.

Western Cape has now recorded 1,279 cases, followed by Gauteng with 1,252 and KwaZulu-Natal with 807, according to a statement released by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday evening. The biggest day-on-day increase was in the Western Cape, which reported 200 new cases.

The total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 rose by 10, to 75. The largest number of deaths have occurred in Western Cape (28), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (27). Gauteng has recorded 8 deaths.

Further analysis was under way into the outbreak clusters observed in Western Cape, where large numbers of people who interacted in areas such as factories and shopping centres were testing positive, said the minister.