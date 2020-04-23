National / Health

LISTEN | SA will have a severe epidemic: Prof Salim Abdool Karim

23 April 2020 - 13:30 Zimasa Matiwane and Paige Muller
It is inevitable that SA will experience a severe pandemic, just like the rest of the world, says Prof Abdool Karim. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Infectious disease specialist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who chairs the government's advisory committee on Covid-19, has become a household name for being the man in the know about the coronavirus.

In this interview, Abdool Karim explains why SA’s lockdown has been so important, what recommendations his committee has put to the government to begin lifting it, and what progress is being made on treatments and vaccines.

LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY: 

Is SA ready for an exit strategy?

Political leaders have to make a political judgment call, and not one based ‘purely’ on medical science
