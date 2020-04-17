National / Health

Must-read articles on Covid-19 from the past week

What can locked-down SA expect come May 1?

17 April 2020 - 11:14
A man rests his head on his hands as pigeons fly around him in the Cape Town CBD on April 10 2020 during a five-week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Sars-Cov-2. Picture: AFP/RODGER BOSCH
A man rests his head on his hands as pigeons fly around him in the Cape Town CBD on April 10 2020 during a five-week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Sars-Cov-2. Picture: AFP/RODGER BOSCH

Nearly two-thirds of the way through a five-week nationwide lockdown, the government has started to give indications as to what citizens can expect come May. The week began with a briefing by the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, followed by an update from ministers on amendments to the lockdown regulations for the coming 14 days. However, as Justice Malala writes, not all seem to comprehend the situation.

While SA has a better idea as to the state’s plans to combat the virus, questions remain about plans to stimulate the economy and assist both businesses and workers. Calls are now mounting on the finance ministry to reveal details of its plans.

Government urged to take stimulus route using its entire balance sheet

Officials and advisers in the presidency told the entire government balance sheet must be utilised
National
14 hours ago

Cabinet kicks Covid-19 can down the road

The government's inaction comes as the economy buckles under the burden of SA's lockdown and social order is fraying
National
1 day ago

Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago says no to printing money

Direct financing of government deficits is inflationary and contrary to its legal mandate
Economy
2 days ago

Covid-19 could be with us potentially for years

“This is a long-term march, not a sprint,” Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray says
National
3 days ago

Gwede Mantashe outlines strategy to restart mines

SA’s mining industry, which has come to a virtual stop, will be gradually brought back into production in a strictly controlled manner
Companies
23 hours ago

Business and labour agree that social grants be temporarily topped up

Finance minister says Treasury will present a package of fiscal measures to the cabinet for consideration
National
2 days ago

Views and analysis

Many thought leaders, politicians, experts and journalists are closely monitoring the developments. Here are some of their observations:

