Medical schemes regulator says rules may be bent for Covid-19

The medical schemes regulator says it will temporarily relax rules to allow the industry to implement measures aimed at retaining members in the face of Covid-19, which threatens the affordability of cover for employers and consumers alike.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has issued an industry circular saying medical schemes can apply for exemptions to the Medical Schemes Act to launch lifelines such as contribution holidays, or access their medical savings accounts to cover premiums. The R160bn medical scheme market covers about 8.9-million members, most of whom are subsidised by their employers.

Medical schemes face a host of unexpected risks triggered by the pandemic, ranging from a claims spike to plummeting investment income driven by the turmoil on financial markets, which saw equity markets plunge 24% in the first quarter of 2020. But their biggest worry is how to hold on to members, as companies and individuals grapple with the economic fallout of the lockdown and the growing threat of retrenchments.

“Almost all schemes have sufficient reserves to deal with even the worst-case scenarios of Covid-19 claims. This is exactly what reserves are for — a rainy day,” said Insight Actuaries & Consultants joint CEO Christoff Raath.

“The biggest uncertainty facing medical schemes is the possibility that jobs may be lost, and the number of beneficiaries reduce in an anti-selective fashion,” he said, referring to the fact that young and healthy members would be the first to opt out.

Smaller medical schemes with between 15,000 and 40,000 members were among the most vulnerable, as they typically relied on two or three key employer groups, said 3ONE consulting actuaries managing partner Carl Yssel.

The CMS has stopped short of granting blanket exemptions to the act.

“Each exemption application will be assessed on its merit with key consideration given to a scheme’s financial ability to absorb such an arrangement,” spokesperson Grace Khoza said.

The CMS has also declared Covid-19 a prescribed minimum benefit compelling schemes to fully cover claims for the disease. The declaration has yet to be formalised by health minister Zweli Mkhize in regulations to the Medical Schemes Act, but they should be published in the Government Gazette “any day now”, said Khoza.

Some of SA’s biggest medical schemes and administrators are already implementing measures to try to retain members. Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) has set aside R2.3bn from its reserves to support contribution holidays for businesses with between 10 and 200 employees. Firms can defer up to two months of medical scheme premiums for their members, to be paid back interest- free over the following year.

Medscheme’s executive manager for healthcare management, Lungi Nyathi, said its client schemes were considering allowing buydowns, paying contributions from medical savings accounts, and relaxing suspension rules if members were struggling to meet contribution deadlines. Its client schemes had seen their investment income plummet by between 10% and 15% in the past three months, she said.

Momentum Health Solutions marketing manger Damian McHugh said Momentum medical scheme would allow members to buy down to cheaper version of their plans, in which they would be restricted to a network of healthcare providers, or dip into their medical savings accounts to cover their premiums.

SA’s key industry bodies for medical schemes and administrators, The Health Funders Association (HFA) and the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), welcomed the CMS’ move.

“We believe that it is balanced, comprehensive and addresses the need to both protect scheme sustainability ... while offering proactive opportunities for schemes to respond as far as they are able,” said HFA CEO Lerato Mosiah.

BHF head of research Charlton Murove said the association had encouraged its members to pay for Covid-19 claims in full and to take a flexible approach to managing members who faced financial difficulties.

