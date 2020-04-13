SA Covid-19 cases rise to 2,173

Deaths remained unchanged at 25.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 80,085, the ministry said in a statement.

"We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories, it noted.

The breakdown of confirmed cases according to province are:

- Gauteng 865

- Western Cape 587

- KwaZulu Natal 443

- Free State 96

- Eastern Cape 88

- Limpopo 23

- Mpumalanga 21

- North West 19

- Northern Cape 16

- Unallocated 15