Cape Town worst hit as Covid-19 cases near 500 in Western Cape

15 new cases were recorded in the province in one day

07 April 2020 - 17:51 Mary-Anne Gontsana
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
The Western Cape recorded 490 Covid-19 infections by Tuesday — 15 higher than Monday’s total.

Premier Alan Winde said 28 patients were in hospital and 10 in intensive care.

More than three-quarters of the cases are in Cape Town‚ where the worst-affected areas are the western and southern suburbs.

“On Monday‚ a 57-year-old man became the third Western Cape, Covid-19-related death. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones‚” said Winde.

Community screening was conducted on Tuesday in Philippi‚ Bishop Lavis‚ Valhalla Park‚ Netreg‚ Kraaifontein‚ Scottsdene and the Bo-Kaap.

“We thank all of those who welcomed the community healthcare workers and enabled them to fulfil their important role in stemming the spread of the coronavirus by being screened and‚ where necessary‚ tested‚” said Winde.

On Wednesday‚ screening will be done in Elsies Rivier‚ Ruyterwacht‚ Bothasig‚ Durbanville‚ Klipheuwel and Fisantekraal.

“New areas and sub-districts will be announced regularly‚” said Winde.

Government is still assessing effectiveness of lockdown

The president is concerned about the lockdown’s effect on the economy, but says that ‘lives matter’
National
3 hours ago

Western Cape records second death from Covid-19

The province's department of social development sends out 50,000 food parcels to eligible households
National
1 day ago

City of Cape Town, government in feud over refugee housing

Mayor says the state, via Saps, hastily moved the asylum seekers to sites that are not conducive to containing Covid-19
National
1 day ago

