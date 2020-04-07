The Western Cape recorded 490 Covid-19 infections by Tuesday — 15 higher than Monday’s total.

Premier Alan Winde said 28 patients were in hospital and 10 in intensive care.

More than three-quarters of the cases are in Cape Town‚ where the worst-affected areas are the western and southern suburbs.

“On Monday‚ a 57-year-old man became the third Western Cape, Covid-19-related death. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones‚” said Winde.

Community screening was conducted on Tuesday in Philippi‚ Bishop Lavis‚ Valhalla Park‚ Netreg‚ Kraaifontein‚ Scottsdene and the Bo-Kaap.

“We thank all of those who welcomed the community healthcare workers and enabled them to fulfil their important role in stemming the spread of the coronavirus by being screened and‚ where necessary‚ tested‚” said Winde.

On Wednesday‚ screening will be done in Elsies Rivier‚ Ruyterwacht‚ Bothasig‚ Durbanville‚ Klipheuwel and Fisantekraal.

“New areas and sub-districts will be announced regularly‚” said Winde.