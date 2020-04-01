World remembers gentle, determined HIV scientist Gita Ramjee

Ramjee’s work focused on women in KwaZulu-Natal.

She was the recipient of numerous awards for her research, including the Outstanding Female Scientist award of the European Development Clinical Trials Partnership, the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 International Microbicide Conference, and the 2017 MRC Scientific Merit Award gold medal.

Gentle of manner and dedicated to the pursuit of science, Ramjee’s contribution to the field of HIV prevention was acknowledged by researchers globally on Wednesday.

She was acutely aware of the forces that shape women’s lives, and how this affected the prevention tools being developed by scientists. “She tried to address the whole ecosystem that makes women vulnerable, from the biological to the political,” said MRC president Glenda Gray.

Ramjee was among the first SA scientists working in the field of microbicides and was involved in every study that took place in SA, either conducting the research herself or advising other scientists, said Gray.

The field was littered with disappointments, as product after product failed to protect women from HIV infection, but her work contributed to understanding the factors that placed women at risk, from the microbiome of the vagina to the nature of their relationships, said Gray.

Ramjee’s expertise in international clinical trials took her beyond microbicide research, and she was also integrally involved in HIV vaccine trials in SA.

“Gita was well known for the efficiency and quality of the trials that were run at her unit, and for the insights that she brought to the research,” said Richard Hayes, professor of epidemiology & international health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, where she held an honorary professorship.

Aurum Institute CEO Gavin Churchyard said Ramjee firmly believed in health as a fundamental human right.

“The world has lost a bold and compassionate leader in the response to HIV,” he said.

Ramjee is survived by her husband and two sons.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za