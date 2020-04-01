Top SA Aids scientist Gita Ramjee dies in Durban from Covid-19 complications

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for internationally acclaimed scientist, academic and women's rights campaigner Prof Gita Ramjee who died in a Durban hospital of Covid-19 complications on Tuesday.

A family member, who asked not to be named, confirmed Ramjee's death following complications arising from asthma and pneumonia, and that she had been cremated. He said her husband, Praveen, a well known pharmacist was “lost” following her death.

At the time of her death, Ramjee worked at healthcare organisation Aurum Institute, which is regarded as a global authority on HIV and TB prevention and eradication.

In a statement, Prof Gavin Churchyard, Aurum Institute group CEO, said: “The Aurum Institute and the global HIV research community will mourn Gita Ramjee’s passing and celebrate the huge contribution to the response to HIV she made in her life.