Covid-19 cases rise to 1,380 as government prepares to expand testing

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,380, but the true number of infections is likely to be far higher, Health minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Wednesday evening. The new tally is an increase of 27 on the day before.

The government is poised to begin a huge screening and testing drive, which is likely to see the numbers increasing in the days ahead, he said.

“We don’t yet have a true picture of the size of the problem,” he said, at the launch of 60 new mobile testing sites managed by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

“We need to test hundreds of thousands of the population to get a better picture and contain it,” he said.

Mkhize said the testing programme would target hotspots and high-risk communities, the details of which had yet to be finalised with provincial health ministers.