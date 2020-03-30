SA records third Covid-19 death

SA has recorded its third Covid-19 death, as the national tally of confirmed cases rose to 1,326, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night.

Acknowledging the hardship caused by the 21-day national lockdown the government put in place at midnight last Thursday, Ramaphosa said the measures were “absolutely necessary to save the lives of thousands, even tens of thousands of lives”.

Covid-19 is caused by the highly contagious SARS-Cov-2 virus and causes a potentially deadly respiratory infection that is primarily spread through droplets breathed out when infected people speak, breathe or cough.

In the three months since it emerged in China, it has raced around the world, disrupting trade and travel. By Monday evening it had sickened more than 756,000 people and left at least 36,200 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.