Local companies urged to free up protective equipment for health workers

Business SA (BSA), a new initiative created to help the government combat SA’s response to Covid-19, has issued an urgent call to companies to release their supplies of masks, gowns and gloves to protect health-care staff tackling the virus.

BSA includes organisations such as Business Unity SA and the Black Business Council.

SA’s first coronavirus case was announced on March 5, and by Sunday the tally had soared to 1,280 confirmed cases, with two deaths. Health-care workers are already sounding the alarm over shortages of masks, gloves, plastic aprons and goggles.

South African Medical Association (Sama) chair Angelique Coetzee said the organisation was advising doctors to consider every patient as being potentially infected and step up their use of protective equipment. However, Sama was receiving reports of shortages in public hospitals, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Local stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been hit by soaring global demand in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, which by Monday had sickened 738,000 people and killed more than 35,000 people since it first emerged in China late last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The equipment shortages have been worsened by export restrictions, supply chain disruptions and escalating costs, BSA said in a statement.