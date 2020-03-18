BREAKING NEWS: Covid-19 cases soar to 116, with more local transmission

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 116 since Tuesday’s tally of 85, and includes further cases of local transmission, health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced. There are now 14 cases of local transmission, up from the eight announced yesterday, he said.

“As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected. We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur. We will, however, not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality which we are bound by,” he said.

The information provided by the minister indicates that four of the 12 cases of local transmission are young children.

While the number of cases of Covid-19 in SA remains relatively small compared to many hard-hit countries, the rapid rise in the numbers since the first case was announced on March 5 prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a national disaster on Sunday, order the closure of schools and impose the most stringent restrictions on travel and mass gathering yet seen in Africa. There is currently no vaccine, and no cure for the respiratory disease, and about 15% of patients require hospitalisation.

Covid-19 has raced around the world since it emerged in China three months ago, battering financial markets, disrupting trade and travel, and prompting a growing number of countries to impose increasingly tight restrictions to try to slow transmission.

By Wednesday morning the number of confirmed cases rose past 198,000, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Centre for Systems Science and Engineering. Global deaths topped 7,954, while more than 81,960 people had recovered, it said.

Mkhize said on Tuesday night that the government would release test results for patients from private labs before validating them with the state laboratory service, and would inform the public if there are cases of false positives that required adjusting the numbers.