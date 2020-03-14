SA confirms first child with coronavirus, total rises to 38

SA has confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a child, a 14-year old from the Western Cape.

The teen is the youngest of 14 new cases announced by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday afternoon, taking SA’s total to 38.

The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, causes a potentially severe respiratory disease called Covid-19.

The number of cases in SA remains small, but has grown rapidly since the first patient was confirmed on March 5.

So far all the South African cases are among people who have travelled outside SA and there is no evidence of local transmission.

The new cases included 7 in Gauteng, 6 in Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

“In view of the rising numbers, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an urgent cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday. This meeting will explore ways of intensifying the country’s response to this outbreak,” Mkhize said in a statement.

Covid-19 has spread rapidly about the world in the past three months, and by Saturday afternoon there were more than 149 000 cases and 5600 deaths in 146 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.