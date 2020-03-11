National / Health

SA’s six new virus cases ‘imported’ from Europe

Total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in SA stands at 13, says health minister Zweli Mkhize

11 March 2020 - 10:41 TAMAR KAHN
UPDATED 20 March 2020 - 23:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and health minister Zweli Mkhize address a media briefing at OR Tambo International airport on coronavirus containment procedures, March 10 2020. Picture: PRESIDENCYZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and health minister Zweli Mkhize address a media briefing at OR Tambo International airport on coronavirus containment procedures, March 10 2020. Picture: PRESIDENCYZA/Twitter

Six people who travelled to Europe independently of SA’s first group of confirmed coronavirus cases have now tested positive for the virus, taking the total number recorded in SA to 13, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday.

Four of the cases are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal, and one in the Western Cape.

"The identification of additional imported cases of Covid-19 is not unexpected and is likely related to increasing numbers of cases in other parts of the world, leading to increased importation risk," said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Europe is confronting a rapidly escalating outbreak, which has seen Italy place its 60-million citizens under lockdown and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warn that up to 70% of her country’s citizens are likely to get infected with the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19. Italy’s cases topped 10,100 on Wednesday, the highest number recorded outside China, where the epidemic began in late December.

The virus has raced around the world, battering financial markets and disrupting global supply chains. By Wednesday, the virus had sickened more than 121,000 people and killed about 4,360 in more than 118 countries and territories, including 11 African nations, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

SA’s first seven coronavirus cases were among a party of 10 who visited an Italian ski resort at the end of February. One of the members of the group returned to London, and the remaining two have tested negative, according to the NICD.

The speed with which the highly contagious disease has spread around the world has rattled governments and triggered panic buying, including a run on hand sanitiser in SA. While most cases are mild and self-limiting, about 15% of patients require hospital admission, and the risk of complications and death rises sharply among the elderly and in people with underlying health conditions.

Mkhize said tracer teams were tracking down contacts of all the new cases.

The Gauteng patients are a 33-year-old woman who travelled to Italy and returned to SA on March 1; a couple — a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman — who travelled together to Germany and returned on March 9; and a 57-year-old man who travelled to Austria and Italy and returned to SA on March 9.

The KwaZulu-Natal patient is a 40-year-old man who travelled to Portugal and returned on March 7, while the Western Cape patient is a 36-year-old man who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey, returning to SA on March 9.

Some of the patients were in hospital but those who were asymptomatic were self-isolating at home, said the minister.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the provincial government is reviewing the water restrictions it put in place during the recent drought, to ensure people can wash their hands at public institutions.

Many public facilities switched off their taps during the drought to save water.

The DA would be asking the health minister to consider imposing mandatory quarantine for travellers from high-risk countries, along with extra testing and screening, said health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

"Countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Dubai should now be viewed as high-risk areas (in addition to China and Italy). It is up to the SA government to protect our citizens by instituting stricter measures in this regard," she said

The national hotline for coronavirus queries is 0800-029-911.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Dow enters bear market as WHO calls coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

All three major US stock averages end the session sharply lower, while oil resumes its slide
Markets
2 hours ago

Growthpoint confident V&A will survive Covid-19

The co-owner of the R20bn tourist destination says demand from corporates will keep the property in the black
Companies
5 hours ago

Act now to prevent global economic crisis, Christine Lagarde urges Europe

ECB president expected to announce measures to mitigate the coronavirus effects
World
8 hours ago

MARK BARNES: Virus is a reminder that we need to attract capital to projects, not markets

As Covid-19 does its deadly work and other contagions take hold, capital should be poured in to empower the masses
Opinion
11 hours ago

Eurobonds no help to Sub-Saharan Africa due to yields and virus

‘The mood is so bad that nobody will look at’ eurobond offerings from Sub-Saharan Africa
World
10 hours ago

Bank of England announces emergency interest-rate cut

The ECB, which holds its policy meeting on Thursday, is expected to join the growing wave of crisis easing with its own measures
World
12 hours ago

Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise

Stage-4 load-shedding by Eskom is also weighing on the local currency, as is continued global market volatility
Markets
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Campaign donation ruling a big win for Ramaphosa
National
2.
Getting rid of the Eskom grid: what going solar ...
National
3.
Eskom wins tariff battle against regulator
National
4.
DA wants tax rebates for household solar PV ...
National / Science & Environment
5.
Western Cape coronavirus patient in self-isolation
National

Related Articles

Four new coronavirus cases in SA

National / Health

Coronavirus does what only world wars have done to Italy — halt football

Sport / Soccer

Men are more susceptible to coronavirus than women

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.