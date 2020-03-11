SA’s six new virus cases ‘imported’ from Europe

Six people who travelled to Europe independently of SA’s first group of confirmed coronavirus cases have now tested positive for the virus, taking the total number recorded in SA to 13, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday.

Four of the cases are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal, and one in the Western Cape.

"The identification of additional imported cases of Covid-19 is not unexpected and is likely related to increasing numbers of cases in other parts of the world, leading to increased importation risk," said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Europe is confronting a rapidly escalating outbreak, which has seen Italy place its 60-million citizens under lockdown and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warn that up to 70% of her country’s citizens are likely to get infected with the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19. Italy’s cases topped 10,100 on Wednesday, the highest number recorded outside China, where the epidemic began in late December.