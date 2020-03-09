Empty eateries and stalled supplies — how virus is hurting local businesses

It’s shortly after 8pm on a mild Cape Town summer evening as the kitchen doors swing open in the Sea Palace Chinese restaurant and a man emerges with a tray of food. It’s not destined for diners but for his family upstairs.

Not a single table in the cavernous establishment is occupied. A lone crayfish stirs in a slowly bubbling tank at the entrance and music echoes from the loudspeaker as the Sea Palace prepares to close for the night.

“I’ve had this business since 1992. This has never happened before,” says its manager, Qing Chen. “Usually 70%-80% of my business is Chinese tourists. Now they are not coming,” she says.

Chen is at the front line of SA businesses hard hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak that emerged in China late in 2019. China has borne the brunt of the epidemic, but the virus, called Sars-CoV-2, and the disease it causes, Covid-19, have rapidly spread. By March 8, Covid-19 had sickened more than 107,300 people and killed more than 3,640 people across 107 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.