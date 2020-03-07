National / Health

BREAKING NEWS: Covid-19 case confirmed in Gauteng

SA's second case of the coronavirus, a 39-year-old lady from Gauteng, was in direct contact with the first case from KwaZulu-Natal

07 March 2020 - 13:09
An operator works in an medical regulation room of the SAMU 94 emergency medical service at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, on March 6, 2020. Picture: AFP
An operator works in an medical regulation room of the SAMU 94 emergency medical service at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, on March 6, 2020. Picture: AFP

Minister of health Zweli Mkhize has confirmed a second case of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in SA.

The 39-year-old lady from Gauteng was in direct contact with the first case from KwaZulu-Natal. She was part of the group of 10 that had travelled to Italy.

Mkhize also confirmed that a 39-year-old male South African working in Daegu, South Korea, had also tested positive for Covid-19. He was due to return to SA but had since remained in South Korea.

“The public must be notified that we have information and know the whereabouts of all the other 10 people who were part of the group that had travelled to Italy. All those who came back to SA, are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their test results to come out,” Mkhize said. 

The infected person will immediately be admitted to one of the public health facilities in Gauteng that government has identified as ready to receive Covid-19 positive patients, Mkhize said.

“We are now following all the protocols that we have already publicly announced to the public (sic) in dealing with this case. We will keep the public fully informed on all relevant developments.

A 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, tested positive for the virus, three days after returning from a holiday in Italy on Sunday, becoming the country's first confirmed case of the deadly virus.

Coronavirus in SA — 13 things you need to do

First, don’t panic. Second, wash your hands
Features
1 day ago

Coronavirus forces Moody’s to cut SA growth forecast again

The ratings agency cuts its forecast for SA growth to 0.4% down from 0.7%
Economy
21 hours ago

Discovery to pay for all Coronavirus care for members

Cover for other scheme members depends on your benefits — and how badly you get infected
Money
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Mkhwebane derived her subpoena powers from the ...
National
2.
Thandi Modise bars SAPS brigadier who slapped ...
National
3.
Support our plan or face more load-shedding, says ...
National
4.
Zuma allows Mkhwebane access to his tax records
National
5.
Nedbank says staff member was in group with ...
National

Related Articles

Barrick Gold increases inventories on spread of coronavirus

Companies / Mining

SA confirms first coronavirus case

National / Health

US Senate passes $8.3bn emergency spending bill to fight coronavirus

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.