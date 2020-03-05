National / Health Zweli Mkhize appeals for calm as SA reports first coronavirus case Health officials are keen to apply lessons from China BL PREMIUM

SA has become the seventh country in Africa to confirm a case of the latest coronavirus outbreak that started in China late in 2019 and has rapidly spread around the globe, wreaking economic havoc and battering financial markets.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that an SA man who had travelled to Italy with his wife had contracted Covid-19.