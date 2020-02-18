National / Health

Soaring gun violence hits Western Cape health

Alcohol and gangsterism key drivers in unprecedented surge in gun violence

18 February 2020 - 18:41 TAMAR KAHN
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

An unprecedented surge in gun violence is placing increasing strain on health services in the Western Cape, as alcohol and gangsterism take a deadly toll, new research shows.

The rate of gun-related murders doubled between 2010 and 2016, rising from 17 per 100,000 to 35 per 100,000 population, according to the 2019 Western Cape burden of disease report, released on Tuesday.

The increase was most marked in the Cape Town metropolitan area, with a fourfold increase in gun-related homicide in Klipfontein. The murder rate was nine times higher among men than women.

“We have seen an exponential increase in male homicide in the past four years, and there is no sign of it tailing off,” said Prof Johan Dempers, head of forensic pathology at Tygerberg Hospital. Alcohol and gangsterism were the key drivers of this trend, he said.

Half of all homicide victims had been drinking alcohol, and 45% had a blood-alcohol level above the legal driving limit of 0.05g per 100ml.

Despite the development of an integrated violence prevention policy, there has been no progress on the two potential quick wins —  alcohol and firearm control — said the report. The fast-tracking of firearm licences at national level had seen weapons percolate into the illegal market through theft and loss, amplifying the effects of weak provincial gun control. Alcohol was more widely available in the formal retail sector than ever before, said the report.

Western Cape head of health Beth Engelbrecht said all sectors of society needed to work together to combat violence and take the burden off the health system.

“We need a social movement for health. We can’t do this on our own,” she said, alluding to the knock-on effects of violence and other social determinants of health such as poor sanitation.

The Western Cape health department has previously said violence has affected the response times of its emergency response vehicles, as ambulance crews have to wait for police escorts to go into dangerous neighbourhoods. The high number of gunshot victims also means less urgent cases have to be delayed.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Security issues inhibiting SA’s competitiveness, says WEF

The security indicators listed in the World Economic Forum's global competitiveness report include organised crime, murder, terrorism and lack of ...
National
4 months ago

Ramaphosa announces further R1.1bn to fight abuse against women

The president says ‘gender-based violence reflects a broader crisis of violence in our society’ and asks the private sector to help
National
5 months ago

Women still bear the brunt of violent crime, says Stats SA

Survey data shows there has not been a significant decrease in sexual assaults, with 43% of women reporting feeling unsafe
National
4 months ago

Grim crime data shows SA is at war with itself

Latest statistics show 179,683 crimes against women and 1,014 cases of murder of children
National
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Soaring gun violence hits Western Cape health
National / Health
2.
Medical schemes fight regulator’s move to scrap ...
National / Health
3.
Adam Habib leaving Wits for London’s SOAS ...
National / Education
4.
New bill to give labour minister power to set ...
National

Related Articles

Police reliability but one concern in gun amnesty

National

Cape Town's gun violence is making health workers sick‚ bosses warn

National

Gun violence: in SA’s case, a solution to these desperate tragedies is possible

News & Fox / Trending

Cape Town is SA's femicide capital‚ study reveals

Archive

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.