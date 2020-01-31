SA to step up surveillance for novel coronavirus

SA has activated the emergency operations centre at the National Institutes of Communicable Disease (NICD) and stepped up surveillance for the new respiratory illness that emerged in China earlier in January, but has no immediate plans to impose travel restrictions or repatriate its citizens, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

His comments follow the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration on Thursday night that the novel coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCov, is a global health emergency of international concern, after the number of new cases rose more than tenfold during the past week.

By Thursday, 7818 cases and 170 deaths had been confirmed in mainland China, and 82 cases had been confirmed in 18 other countries, according to the latest WHO situation report. On January 23, the WHO was reporting only 571 confirmed cases in China. There have been no suspected or confirmed cases in SA, said Mkhize.

The disease has affected travel and trade around the world, and hammered financial markets.

Mkhize said SA was following the WHO’s recommendation that there be no restrictions on trade and travel, but was constantly evaluating the situation. There was no evidence to support repatriating SA citizens in China at present, he said.

“We are very confident in China’s capacity to manage the epidemic and that our citizens in China are in good hands,” he said. “We will continue to monitor the situation on a day-by-day basis and will respond as we see appropriate at that time,” he said.