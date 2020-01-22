National / Health SA steps up surveillance for China virus at ports of entry BL PREMIUM

SA’s port health authorities have stepped up their surveillance of travellers arriving from countries affected by the new pneumonia-like virus that emerged in China in December, including the use of thermal scanners at airports.

The novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, initially among people using the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. It has since spread to Beijing and Shanghai, and across China’s borders to Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and the US. So far, no cases have been reported in Africa.