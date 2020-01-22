Medical schemes regulator to explain ‘puzzling move’ on low-cost plans

The medical schemes regulator is expected to brief the industry on Thursday on its shock announcement in 2019 that it intends to scrap low-cost benefit options (LCBOs) and health insurance products.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has invited health insurers, medical schemes and administrators to an “engagement session” to “unpack and deliberate on” the measures set out in circular 80 and a subsequent research note setting out its rationale in circular 82. Further meetings are planned with industry associations, bargaining council medical schemes and Cape Town stakeholders, said CMS registrar Sipho Kabane.

The CMS announced in December that it would stop granting exemptions to the Medical Schemes Act after March 2021, effectively putting an end to cheap primary health insurance products, as well as bargaining council medical schemes that offer pared-down benefits.

This directive, combined with the scrapping of the LCBOs, overturned a policy trajectory previously agreed to by the ministers of health and finance that aimed to safeguard consumers by drawing a clear distinction between medical schemes and health insurance products. The intention was to migrate health insurance products into closely regulated LCBOs, thus ensuring that consumers retained their cover.

Kabane said in December the CMS was concerned that products offering different levels of cover depending on what consumers could afford were at odds with the government’s plans for National Health Insurance.

The regulator’s move stunned the industry and caught the Treasury on the back foot. Kabane said the CMS had met Treasury officials on Tuesday and expected to have further talks after completing its industry consultations.

“The approach adopted by the CMS in circular 80 constitutes a departure from an ideology it has maintained for years. To say that it has surprised the industry would be an understatement,” said the SA Insurance Association’s health insurance forum chair, Sven Laurencik.

While the rationale behind the CMS’s “new” approach is contained in circular 82, the conclusions reached by the CMS and its motivation for scrapping LCBOs are not evident from the circular, said Laurencik.

Medshield is among the medical schemes that has had its plans to launch LCBOs scuppered by the regulator’s move.