DON'T PUBLISH | How will the proposed reforms in the NHI Bill affect the cost of health care?

Much has been said about the potential cost of National Health Insurance (NHI) to the fiscus. In most cases, alarm bells have been rung warning that the scheme to transform health care in SA is simply unaffordable in our current economic and political climate.

But what do we actually know — and not know — about how the reforms proposed in the NHI Bill and the Competition Commission’s Health Market Inquiry (HMI) will affect the actual cost of health-care services in SA?

The first and most obvious stumbling block to more informed debate on what NHI will cost and how it will be financed is the uncertainty that remains about what the road to NHI as well as what the final destination will actually look like. But the discussion also takes place in a vacuum of information on costing models and financing options thanks to the consistent withholding of that information by the national Treasury over the years.

What is NHI?

NHI encompasses a series of changes to the financing, purchasing, arrangement of and access to health-care services in SA to enable us to realise universal quality health coverage. Section27 has developed some handy posters to help guide confused readers through the proposed new system and how it will affect them.

How much are we spending on health care now?

Total expenditure on health in SA is almost R500bn, of which about half is spent by the government on services for 84% of the population, and the other half on private services for 16% of the population. Most of the public budget is spent by provincial health departments while most of the private spend is paid for by medical aid subscriptions and out-of-pocket payments.

Importantly, the total spend is equivalent to 9% of our gross domestic product (GDP). This is a similar percentage to the UK, whose National Health Service, while imperfect, is one of the best performing health systems in the world. There is much evidence for this but on a more personal level, my mother worked at the coalface of the NHS as a nurse for decades and still advocates for it passionately, and I have seen how my family has benefited from free, quality healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

This indicates that solving our health problem, like so many of our other socioeconomic challenges, is not only about spending more money, but using what we already have much more efficiently and equitably.

What effect will the health system reforms have on both the cost and the demand for services?

The central NHI reform is the creation of an NHI Fund that will pool public health resources (and risks) and become the single purchaser of all public health goods and services in the country. Big questions remain about the governance arrangements for the Fund.

Section27 and the Treatment Action Campaign have made recommendations in our submission on the NHI Bill aimed at maximising our chances of realising large cost savings as a result of bulk purchasing, while protecting the fund from corruption and capture by vested interests.

How expensive NHI will be will also depend on the implementation of NHI and (HMI) proposals on primary healthcare reform. Both the public and private health sectors massively over-service health-care needs at the much more expensive secondary and tertiary levels of care, but this should change under NHI.

The enhancement and use of primary health-care services will allow us to achieve greater population coverage of services at a significantly reduced cost per capita.