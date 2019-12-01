Researchers propose radical plan to break deadly HIV/Aids cycle
01 December 2019 - 16:43
HIV and Aids researchers are exploring conventional and unusual ways to break SA out of its deadly cycle of infection.
The country is the epicentre of a global pandemic that has killed 32-million people in the past four decades.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.