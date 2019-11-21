SA medicine prices sixth lowest, survey finds
A basket of 13 commonly prescribed medicines is 53.7% less than the global average
21 November 2019 - 06:02
Medicine prices in SA are the sixth lowest of 50 countries surveyed by the UK-based hospital firm Medbelle, according to research released on Thursday.
The SA private sector price for a basket of 13 commonly prescribed medicines is 53.7% less than the global median, or mid-range price, according to Medbelle’s research. (https://www.medbelle.com/medicine-price-index-usa (https://www.medbelle.com/medicine-price-index-usa)).
