SA medicine prices sixth lowest, survey finds A basket of 13 commonly prescribed medicines is 53.7% less than the global average

Medicine prices in SA are the sixth lowest of 50 countries surveyed by the UK-based hospital firm Medbelle, according to research released on Thursday.

The SA private sector price for a basket of 13 commonly prescribed medicines is 53.7% less than the global median, or mid-range price, according to Medbelle’s research. (https://www.medbelle.com/medicine-price-index-usa (https://www.medbelle.com/medicine-price-index-usa)).